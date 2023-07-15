Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged citizens not to play in floodwaters as videos of people enjoying the inundated roads of the national capital go viral.

I urge everyone to avoid this. It cud be fatal. https://t.co/en3dRHMgW1 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 15, 2023

The national capital has been witnessing excessive floods as water levels in Yamuna rose significantly over the week.

However, water levels reportedly started receding on Saturday as low-lying areas still remain flooded.

The floods in Delhi triggered traffic woes as roads remained blocked due to inundation. The ITO crossing, one of the city’s busiest intersections, was flooded after a drain regulator broke down.

VIDEO | Children play in floodwaters in Delhi’s Shanti Van area as waterlogging continues in the area amid record rise in Yamuna levels. pic.twitter.com/SsbxPwlSFk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 15, 2023

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light rains in the national capital accompanied by thunderstorms for the next 4-5 days.

Friday marked a turning point as the raging Yamuna and the resulting backflow of foul-smelling water from drains spilled into prominent locations such as the Supreme Court, Raj Ghat, and the bustling intersection at ITO.

Prior to the misery on Friday, the river water had already reached the rear ramparts of the Red Fort and inundated one of the city’s major bus terminals at Kashmere Gate.

The Ring Road, constructed partially over floodplains, remained closed for the third consecutive day near Kashmere Gate.

The city has been grappling with waterlogging and flooding issues for a week now. Initially, a downpour caused intense waterlogging on July 8 and 9, with the city receiving 125 per cent of its monthly rainfall quota in just two days.

With inputs from agencies