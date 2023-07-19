Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will meet LG to discuss name of new DERC chairperson
The post of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman assumes significance since the regulator decides the power tariff in the national capital.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena in a bid to reach a consensus on the name of a retired judge to head the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC).
The Supreme Court had on July 17 asked the two constitutional functionaries to rise above “political bickering” and discuss who could head the national capital’s power regulator. The court will take up the issue for consideration again on July 20.
The meeting between the LG and the chief minister could not take place so far as Kejriwal was in Bengaluru to attend a meeting of non-BJP opposition parties.
Related Articles
The post of the Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) chairman assumes significance since the regulator decides the power tariff in the national capital.
The post has been lying vacant since January amid the differences between the AAP dispensation and the LG office over the new appointment. The post of the DERC chairman assumes significance since the regulator decides the power tariff in the national capital.
Kejriwal in January recommended the name of retired High Court judge Rajeev Kumar Srivastava for the post. However, Srivastava in June excused himself from taking charge citing personal reasons.
The chief minister on June 21 recommended the name of Justice (retd) Sangeet Lodha as the new DERC chairperson. Meanwhile, the Centre through a notification appointed Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar to the post.
The AAP dispensation opposed the appointment as “illegal and unconstitutional”, saying ‘electricity’ is a transferred subject falling under the jurisdiction of the elected government of a state or Union Territory.
The Aam Aadm Party (AAP) later moved the Supreme Court challenging the appointment of Justice (retd) Kumar.
With inputs from PTI.
also read
Arvind Kejriwal opposes Centre's decision to amend RTI Act, says move 'will end independence of information commissions'
Arvind Kejriwal opposed the Centre's move to amend the RTI Act, alleging that it will end the independence of central and states information commissions.
HC stays bailable warrant issued against Kejriwal for alleged inflammatory speech
The Allahabad High Court on Monday stayed for four weeks the bailable warrant issued against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by a Amethi court for his alleged inflammatory speech in UP during Lok Sabha elections.
Centre backs Jung against Kejriwal, says it is not mandatory for L-G to consult CM
Amid the escalating LG-CM feud, the Centre today backed Delhi Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung making it clear that it was not mandatory for him to consult Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on matters like appointment of bureaucrats.