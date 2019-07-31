Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gifts 12 pilgrimage circuits by train to senior citizens

Good news from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for senior citizens who want to go on pilgrimage to different sites of religious importance by train. The Delhi government on Tuesday has added seven more routes to its fully-funded pilgrimage tour. Now the total number of routes or circuits is 12.

The additional routes will include a pilgrimage to Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh), Jagannath Puri (Odisha) and Shridi (Maharashtra).

Kejriwal flagged-off the first train under the Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra scheme from the Safdarjung railway station in Delhi on 12 July. The pilgrimage tour has been tied up with Indian Railways for bulk reservation of berths in specific coaches.

Seven new circuits introduced are:

1. Delhi-Rameshwaram-Madurai-Delhi (8 days)

2. Delhi-Tirupati-Delhi (7 days)

3. Delhi-Dwarkadhish-Nageshwar-Delhi (6 days)

4. Delhi-Jagannath Puri-Konark-Bhubaneshwar-Delhi (7 days)

5. Delhi-Shirdi-Shani Shignapur-Delhi (5 days)

6. Delhi-Ujjain-Omkareshwar-Delhi (6 days)

7. Delhi-Bodh Gaya-Sarnath-Delhi (period to be decided)

Existing five circuits are:

1. Delhi-Mathura-Vrindavan-Agra-Fatehpur Sikri-Delhi

2. Delhi-Haridwar-Rishikesh-Neelkanth-Delhi

3. Delhi-Ajmer-Pushkar-Delhi

4. Delhi-Amritsar-Wagah Border-Anandpur Sahib-Delhi

5. Delhi-Vaishno Devi-Jammu-Delhi

Eligibility criteria and things one needs to know:

Under the ‘Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra’ scheme an applicant needs to be:

• A resident of Delhi.

• Above 60 years of age.

• One can go alone or with a spouse.

• The applicant can take along an attendant above the age of 20, in case she/he or spouse is above 70 years.

• The applicant should not have an income of above Rs 3 lakh per annum.

• It’s a fully paid pilgrimage that includes travel cost, accommodation, food and other arrangements.

• Besides trains, the passengers will also be provided bus service wherever required.

• 3 AC coaches in trains will be provided for the tour.

• 1,100 senior citizens from each of the 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi can undertake the journey on specific circuits.

How to apply?

• Application forms will be available online and shall be filed online either through Office of Divisional Commissioner or office of respective MLA or office of Tirth Yatra Committee.

• The selection of pilgrims will be done through a draw of lots.

• Self-attested copy of medical certificate mentioning the applicant/spouse is mentally/physically fit to undertake the proposed journey.

• Self-attested copies of Delhi Voter ID Card. (Applicant/Spouse).

• Self-declaration that the applicant hasn’t availed the scheme in the past.

• Apart from the area MLA, any of the ministers in Delhi government and chairman of Tirth Yatra Vikas Samiti will now be able to issue certificates for the pilgrims.

• Those selected for pilgrimage will be covered with an insurance of Rs 2 lakh each.