Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces financial aid for flood affected families

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, stated on Sunday that 10,000 rupees per household would be provided as financial assistance for the affected families, noting that many extremely poor families living along the Yamuna River had suffered greatly as a result of the flood-like conditions in the national capital.

The Delhi CM made a number of announcements on Twitter to assist the city’s flood-affected residents.

“Many very poor families living on the banks of river Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away,” he said, announcing Rs 10,000 for each flood-affected families.

Arvind Kejriwal added that special camps would be set up for people whose identification documents, such Aadhaar cards, etc, had been washed away.

“The children whose clothes and books were washed away will be given these on behalf of the schools,” he added.

Even though the river Yamuna’s water level had decreased, it was still slightly above the danger mark due to the release of water from the nearby Haryana state.

In addition, the Indian Naval diving team performed desilting work at Yamuna Barrage, ITO, on Saturday in response to the current flood-like conditions in Delhi.

After the river crossed the danger mark, causing water to overflow and flood numerous areas of the national capital, marooned locals living on the Yamuna’s banks were evacuated and moved to relief camps.

People staying in the relief camps have complained about the facilities there, stating there is a lack of water, insufficient restrooms, electricity, and poor food quality.

The Yamuna River’s water level decreased to 205.88 metres around noon on Sunday, according to data released by the Central Water Commission on their website.

Additionally, experts say that during the following several hours, the Yamuna’s water level is projected to drop below the danger limit. On July 10, around 5 o’clock, the Yamuna River in Delhi went above the 205.33-meter danger line.

(With agency inputs)