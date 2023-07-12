Delhi: Chopped and strewn, woman's body parts found near Geeta Colony flyover

An murder similar to last year’s grisly Shraddha Walkar case has surfaced in the national capital. Delhi Police, on Wednesday, recovered the the chopped body parts of a woman from near Geeta Colony flyover.

As per reports, police got information about the pieces of the woman’s body around 9:15 am. the body parts were strewn in many places near the flyover.

The police was present at the spot. A probe has been launched into the matter.

#WATCH | Delhi Police recovers the body of a woman, chopped into several pieces from near Geeta Colony flyover area. Police present at the spot. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/F68RdUaifx — ANI (@ANI) July 12, 2023

The gory crime in the capital comes after 27-year-old Mumbai woman, Shraddha Walkar, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Poonawala last year.

Poonawala later chopped Walkar's body into 35 pieces and had alleged to have preserved them in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forest areas of Chhatarpur in south Delhi. He even had charred her face to hide her identity.

