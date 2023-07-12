India

Delhi: Chopped and strewn, woman's body parts found near Geeta Colony flyover

Delhi Police got information about the pieces of the woman's body around 9:15 am. the body parts were strewn in many places near the flyover

Umang Sharma Last Updated:July 12, 2023 11:37:35 IST
Delhi: Chopped and strewn, woman's body parts found near Geeta Colony flyover

Delhi murder

An murder similar to last year’s grisly Shraddha Walkar case has surfaced in the national capital. Delhi Police, on Wednesday, recovered the the chopped body parts of a woman from near Geeta Colony flyover.

As per reports, police got information about the pieces of the woman’s body around 9:15 am. the body parts were strewn in many places near the flyover.

The police was present at the spot. A probe has been launched into the matter.

The gory crime in the capital comes after 27-year-old Mumbai woman, Shraddha Walkar, was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend Aftab Poonawala last year.

Poonawala later chopped Walkar's body into 35 pieces and had alleged to have preserved them in a refrigerator before dumping them in the forest areas of Chhatarpur in south Delhi. He even had charred her face to hide her identity.

With inputs from agencies

Published on: July 12, 2023 11:37:35 IST

TAGS: