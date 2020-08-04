Delhi CET 2020 application process begins, to continue till 3 September; check at delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in

The exam is conducted by the DTTE for admission into the first semester of full-time engineering and non-engineering diploma courses

Department of Training and Technical Education (DTTE) opened the applications for Delhi Common Entrance Test (CET). Candidates can apply online via the official site till 4 pm on 3 September.

The form submission began from 10 am on 3 August and the notification for the same is available on the website of DTTE.

The final merit list of candidates this year will be prepared on the basis of marks secured in the qualifying examination, an NDTV report said.

Delhi CET is conducted by the DTTE for admission into the first semester of full-time engineering and non-engineering diploma courses.

How to apply for Delhi CET 2020

Step 1: In order to apply for the CET, candidates need to register themselves on the DTTE website

Step 2: Following registration, candidates can start filling the application form. Students are advised to keep scanned copies of documents ready before starting to fill the online application

Step 3: Fill the qualification and contact details in the form and upload the scanned images

Step 4: Click on Preview and verify every detail before clicking on 'Final Submit'

Step 5: Pay the registration fees of Rs 200 to complete the application process.

The CET for diploma-level admission in institutes of technology or polytechnics will not be conducted for the session 2020-21 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For information regarding application procedure, documents required, eligibility and other details, candidates can visit these sites: delhidiploma.admissions.nic.in and tte.delhigovt.nic.in.

Meanwhile, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University has extended the deadline for submitting the IPU CET 2020 till 11 August.The application form correction facility will be available from 12 to 14 August. During this, applicants will be able to edit the details entered incorrectly.