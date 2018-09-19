Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari vows to support mother of deceased AAP leader Santosh Koli in getting justice

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday said the party will support the fight for justice by the mother of AAP leader Santosh Koli, whose death in a road accident in 2013 had raised suspicion of foul play.

Koli was to contest assembly elections from Delhi's Seemapuri but died after battling for life for 37 days after being critically injured when a car hit her motorbike in Kaushambi on 30 June.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal had alleged foul play into the death of the 28-year-old core committee member of his party.

Tiwari said Tuesday that he will seek "speedier probe" into the death of Koli, saying the case has been referred by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) to the CBI for enquiry.

"Santosh Koli was a brave daughter. The National SC Commission has referred probe into her death to the CBI. This is a ray of hope for her mother who is fighting for justice for many years," Tiwari said.

Koli died at a Gurgaon hospital where she was undergoing treatment after the road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi, in August 2013.

Tiwari trained guns at the Aam Aadmi Party, claiming the family of Koli has levelled allegations against party leaders, including Kejriwal, in her death. "The family has directly accused Kejriwal in the case," he said at a press conference.

Tiwari was accompanied by Koli's mother Kalawati who alleged that she tried to meet Kejriwal after death of her daughter but was not allowed to do so. "I want justice for my daughter. When I went to meet Kejriwal, we were badly treated. She (Santosh) received threat calls before her death," Kalawati told reporters.

Koli, who belonged to a poor family, was associated with Kejriwal, an anti-corruption activist, since 2002. She was an active AAP leader and was a party probable for 2013 assembly elections in Delhi.

Efforts to reach AAP for its comments over the allegations elicited no response.