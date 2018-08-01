You are here:
Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari demands action against illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants in city

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 16:03:35 IST

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday demanded that the AAP government should identify and evict Rohingya and Bangladeshis living illegally in the national capital, saying they were depriving the poor in India of their rights.

File image of Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. PTI

The Delhi BJP has written a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on the issue, he told reporters. He said the BJP has already made the demand to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and now the Delhi government must act to ensure eviction of illegal migrants.

"The Delhi government should identify and ensure action against Rohingyas and Bangladeshis living illegally in different parts of Delhi," he said. Illegal migrants were depriving India's poors of their rights and were also found to be involved in criminal activities sometimes, he said.

Tiwari's remark came after the Asaam government published the final draft of the National Register of Citizens (NRC), a list of its citizens, on 30 July. The draft has 2.9 crore names out of 3.29 crore applications, leaving out over 40 lakh applicants.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 16:03 PM

