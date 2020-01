Delhi BJP announces 15-member election committee, including state party chief Manoj Tiwari, for February Assembly polls

New Delhi: Delhi BJP on Friday announced its 15-member election committee, including party president Manoj Tiwari, for the Assembly polls to be held here on 8 February.

Besides Tiwari, the committee includes all BJP MPs from Delhi, national office bearers Anil Jain, Dushyant Gautam and RP Singh, former Delhi BJP presidents Vijay Goel and Satish Upadhyay, organisation secretary Sidharthan, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha president Punam Jha and leader of Opposition in outgoing Assembly Vijender Gupta, said a party statement.

In the last week of December, the party had announced a poll management committee and 35 other panels for election-related works.

