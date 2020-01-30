You are here:
Delhi Assembly polls: EC bars Anurag Thakur from campaigning for three days; BJP MP Parvesh Verma banned for four days

India Press Trust of India Jan 30, 2020 15:59:47 IST

  • Thakur is the minister of state in the Union Ministry of Finance, which will present the Union Budget for 2020-21 on Saturday.

  • Thakur had received a notice from the poll body on Tuesday evening for allegedly using inflammatory slogans during a rally in Delhi.

  • Verma was censured for warning voters in Delhi that 'lakhs of protestors' gathering in the city’s Shaheen Bagh locality to demonstrate against the citizenship law.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday barred Union Minister Anurag Thakur from campaigning in the Delhi Assembly polls for three days and BJP MP Parvesh Verma for four days for their controversial remarks.

An EC official said the decision was taken as the poll panel was not satisfied with their reply to the show-cause notices.

West Delhi MP Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to rape and kill women.

During an election rally in Delhi, Thakur egged on the crowd to raise an incendiary slogan – "shoot the traitors" – after he lashed out at anti-CAA protesters.

Updated Date: Jan 30, 2020 15:59:47 IST

