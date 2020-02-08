Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Voting Today: How to download Voter Slip, use QR code at polling booths; identity proofs that can be used instead of Voter ID

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 Voting Today: Voting for the Delhi Assembly election 2020 will begin at 7 am on Saturday (8 February), with the counting of votes and declaration of results scheduled for 11 February.

There are 1,46,92,136 people who are eligible to vote. Before exercising their franchise, voters must check if their names have appeared in the voters' list, and download the voter slip, which needs to be presented along with a photo identity card at the polling station to vote in the upcoming election.

The Election Commission offers voters the facility to check their name on the electoral roll and download their photo voter slip from the portal nvsp.in. Every voter is required to carry their photo voter slip along with their voter identification card (also known as Electors Photo Identity Card or EPIC or Voter's ID) that is issued by the Election Commission of India (EC) or other approved photo identity proofs.

Here are the steps to download your voter slip:

Visit the official website of the National Voter Services Portal - nvsp.in

If you have the EPIC number then click on 'Search by EPIC number’. Else, click on 'Search Your Name in Electoral Roll' option

Fill in your credentials

Press the 'search' button

Your name will appear at the bottom of the page

Click on view details and the page will be directed to your voter slip

Click on Print Voter Information' at the bottom of your voter slip and take a print out

In case your name does not appear after the first four steps, it is likely that you are not eligible to vote in the election.

Even if you don't have a voter ID card, it is imperative that you're registered as a voter, and your name appears on the electoral rolls. In case your name is on the electoral roll, but you don’t have a Voter ID card, here are the documents you can use as photo identity proof:

Passport

Driving licence

Service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company

Passbook with photograph issued by a state bank or post office

PAN card

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

MNREGA job card

Health Insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

Aadhaar card

The Election Commission has introduced digital photo voter slips containing QR codes for the first time. The digital voter slips with QR code will contain the information of the elector and the facility will be available in 11 Assembly constituencies.

How to use QR code in Delhi Vidhan Sabha election:

Voters will have to download Voter Helpline app, which will be available on Google Playstore and Apple app store.

To avail this facility, voters will be required to associate their mobile number with voter ID card or EPIC number.

If the number is linked to their voter ID, voters can download the digital voter slip from the personal vault of the Voter Helpline app.

Voters having digital voter slips will be allowed to take their mobile phones up to polling official using booth app. Mobile phones, however, will have to be submitted after the scanning of the QR code by the poll official. Locker facility will be offered for keeping the phones till the voters return after casting their ballot.

The ongoing election is being held for 70 seats at nearly 13,750 polling booths across the country.

