Delhi Assembly: 4 BJP MLAs marshalled out for protesting against discussion on Manipur

Delhi Assembly session on Thursday witnessed stormy scenes as four BJP MLAs were marshalled out during its proceedings after they demanded a discussion over the Manipur issue.

BJP MLA Vijender Gupta accused the AAP government of suppressing the voice of the opposition. “Arvind Kejriwal’s govt is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition. We have staged a walkout from Assembly. We are demanding a discussion on ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and on the issues of Delhi,” he said.

#WATCH | BJP MLA Vijender Gupta says, “Arvind Kejriwal’s govt is trying to suppress the voice of the opposition. We’ve staged a walkout from Assembly. We are demanding a discussion on ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and on the issues of Delhi…” pic.twitter.com/28O8BPXK32 — ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2023

AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak began a short-duration discussion over the violence in the northeastern state following which BJP MLAs got up in protest, saying issues related to Delhi should be debated in the House.

Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla questioned the BJP MLAs over their protest saying, ”Do they feel that Manipur is not an issue to be discussed in the Assembly? The UP Assembly also discussed the Manipur issue.” The BJP MLAs continued their protest following which four of them — Abhay Verma, Jitender Mahajan, Ajay Mahawar and OP Sharma — were marshalled out of the House.

As the ruckus prevailed, Pathak said it was unfortunate the BJP did not want a discussion over the issue.

AAP MLAs also raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.