Delhi anganwadi staffer, 13 children complain of vomiting, lose consciousness after consuming mid-day meal

New Delhi: At least 13 children and a staff member of an anganwadi centre in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar area were hospitalised after they complained of vomiting and lost consciousness after consuming the mid-day meal on Tuesday, police said.

They were being treated at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital.

Rice and boiled gram were served to the children and pregnant women at the anganwadi centre which was supplied by a group based in Uttam Nagar's Deepak Vihar, a police official said.

However, the pregnant women who consumed the same meal did not complain of any uneasiness, he said.

The children were in the age group of one and a half to seven. The sick staffer was identified as 45-year-old Rama, he added.

The anganwadi centre was being run for the last 11 years by Anita (47), a resident of Hastal Vihar in Dwarka's Uttam Nagar, he said, adding the centre has 46 children and 13 pregnant women.

An FIR has been registered in the matter, the police said.