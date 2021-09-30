India

Delhi allows Durga Puja, Dussehra celebrations with COVID-19 caveats; here's what's allowed

If any of the SOPs are not followed, then strict action will be taken against the organisers of the event

FP Trending September 30, 2021 13:13:01 IST
Delhi allows Durga Puja, Dussehra celebrations with COVID-19 caveats; here's what's allowed

Representational image. News18

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given its nod to Dusshera, Durga Puja, and Ramleela celebrations in public places this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a meeting, that took place on Wednesday, authorities concerned decided to celebrate the festivals while enforcing strict compliance with COVID-19 norms and restrictions.

The meet was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, as per PTI and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

During the meeting, DDMA also released guidelines that need to be followed during the festive season. Here's what’s allowed and what's not:

  1. The Delhi Police and district authorities concerned will ensure proper seating arrangement at all events keeping in mind  social distancing norms.
  2. The Delhi Police will also make sure that there are separate entry and exit points for venues and most importantly, there should be no overcrowding at gatherings.
  3. During these festive times, organisers will have to ensure that the number of people in a venue does not exceed the seating capacity.
  4. There should be 100 percent mask compliance at all events.
  5. Organisers should make sure that during the festive season, all standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be strictly maintained.
  6. No fairs and stalls are allowed at any venue.

If any of the SOPs are not followed, then strict action will be taken against the organisers of the event.

This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on 15 October, Diwali on 4 November, and Chhath Puja on 10 November.

Updated Date: September 30, 2021 13:13:01 IST

TAGS:

also read

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi house vandalised, five Hindu Sena men held
India

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi house vandalised, five Hindu Sena men held

The Hyderabad MP said that this was the third time that his residence had been attacked

Delhi rains: National Capital records highest rainfall this season since 1964; IMD issues orange alert
India

Delhi rains: National Capital records highest rainfall this season since 1964; IMD issues orange alert

Delhi's September rainfall has breached the 400 mm mark. At 403 mm till Thursday afternoon, it is the highest precipitation in the month since 1944.

Delhi: Three including gangster Jitendra Gogi shot dead in Rohini court; assailants posed as lawyers, say police
India

Delhi: Three including gangster Jitendra Gogi shot dead in Rohini court; assailants posed as lawyers, say police

The attackers, dressed as lawyers, opened fire on Jitendra, killing him on the spot. The Delhi Police's Special Cell killed the two attackers in the ensuing shootout