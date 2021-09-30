If any of the SOPs are not followed, then strict action will be taken against the organisers of the event

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has given its nod to Dusshera, Durga Puja, and Ramleela celebrations in public places this year amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. In a meeting, that took place on Wednesday, authorities concerned decided to celebrate the festivals while enforcing strict compliance with COVID-19 norms and restrictions.

The meet was chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, as per PTI and attended by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.

During the meeting, DDMA also released guidelines that need to be followed during the festive season. Here's what’s allowed and what's not:

The Delhi Police and district authorities concerned will ensure proper seating arrangement at all events keeping in mind social distancing norms. The Delhi Police will also make sure that there are separate entry and exit points for venues and most importantly, there should be no overcrowding at gatherings. During these festive times, organisers will have to ensure that the number of people in a venue does not exceed the seating capacity. There should be 100 percent mask compliance at all events. Organisers should make sure that during the festive season, all standard operating procedures (SOPs) must be strictly maintained. No fairs and stalls are allowed at any venue.

After detailed discussion with experts the need to strictly follow & enforce COVID Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) was emphasized upon especially in wake of the upcoming festive season to prevent any resurgence of infection. — LG Delhi (@LtGovDelhi) September 29, 2021

This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on 15 October, Diwali on 4 November, and Chhath Puja on 10 November.