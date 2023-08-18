Delhi airport on high alert: Threat caller says, '3 bombs kept in Delhi-Pune Vistara flight will explode in an hour'

Delhi airport is on high alert after a call regarding a bomb on Delhi-Pune Vistara flight was received by the GMR call centre on Friday.

Soon after the call, security was heightened and inspection of Delhi-Pune Vistara aircraft was initiated. The flight was taken to the isolation bay at the airport.

All passengers along with their luggage have been deboarded safely.

A report by PTI quoted official sources saying that the Delhi airport call centre received a call around 7:30 am on Friday and the caller said that “three bombs have been kept in flight no. UK971 parked at gate no. 42 and they will explode in an hour”. The call got disconnected immediately, the caller added.

“We confirm that the flight UK971, scheduled to fly from Delhi to Pune on 18 August 2023 is delayed due to mandatory security checks. We have been cooperating with the relevant security agencies for the same,” a spokesperson for Vistara said in a statement.

“In the meanwhile, we are making all efforts to minimize inconvenience to our customers including offering them refreshments. At Vistara, safety and security of our customers and crew is of utmost importance to us,” the spokesperson added.

More details are awaited.