Delhi air quality remains 'very poor'; 14 inbound trains delayed due to low visibility and fog

New Delhi: The high level of air pollution in Delhi have raised great concerns for the residents as well as the state administration. The present levels of particulate matter in the atmosphere are sufficient to contribute towards depleting health standards and a high level of toxicity in the air with dangerous gases.

According to the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the capital in the morning was recorded 332, falling in the 'very poor' category. The AQI between the range of 51 to 100 is considered as satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 falls under the category of poor. 300-400 is considered as 'very poor' and range between 401-500 falls under the category as 'hazardous'.

Apart from the menace of air pollution, the people residing in Delhi are also battling with thick fog and haze. According to the data compiled by the Indian Railways, as many as 14 trains were delayed due to the presence of fog on the railway tracks.

People have been advised to avoid prolonged or heavy exertion. "Go for a short walk instead of a jog and take more breaks. Stop any activity level if you experience any unusual coughing, chest discomfort, wheezing, breathing difficulty, or fatigue. If the room has windows, close them. If the air conditioner provides a fresh air intake option, keep that closed. Avoid burning of wood, candles or incense. Keep the room clean — don’t vacuum. Do wet mopping to reduce dust," the SAFAR advisory read.

Delhi, which is home to approx 19 million people, is reeling under the menace of air pollution from the past couple of years. The region faced a major air quality crisis last year as pollution levels shot through the roof and even forced the shutdown of schools.

Moreover, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had described the capital as a "gas chamber" and local administration was compelled to declare a public health emergency.

