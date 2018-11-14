Delhi air quality improves from 'severe' to 'very poor' after overnight rain, authorities apprehensive that showers may raise pollution levels

New Delhi: Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category Wednesday after overnight drizzles led to a slight drop in pollution level in the national capital, authorities said.

The overall air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 348 which falls in the "very poor" category, according to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Twenty-eight areas in Delhi recorded "very poor" air quality while three areas recorded "poor' category", the data said.

Delhi's air quality has been oscillating between the "very poor" and "severe" categories after Diwali due to increase in pollution because of bursting of firecrackers. On Wednesday, the PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) level was recorded at 202 while the PM10 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 10 micrometres) was recorded at 327 in Delhi.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe". Light rainfall brought the pollution level down, authorities said amid apprehensions that rain might result in rise of pollution level by increasing the pollutant holding capacity of air.

According to Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, the PM2.5 concentration will remain in very "poor category" on Wednesday. "The air quality is likely to improve in the next two days, but remain in the very poor category in Delhi-NCR till Thursday. The impact of biomass burning in north west India is marginal over Delhi," it said.

Urban Emissions has forecast after lifting of ban, the largest contribution to PM2.5 pollution on Wednesday would be due to power plants and diesel generator sets at 19.6 percent followed by emissions by industries at 17.3 percent. Household pollution would contribute 15.9 percent, it has predicted.