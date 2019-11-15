Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: 4,309 challans issued against violators since Odd-Even road rationing scheme began on 4 November

Delhi Air Pollution LATEST Updates: According to government officials, as of Thursday, a total of 4,309 challans were issued against violators of the Odd-Even road rationing scheme.
As Delhi continues to reel under thick blanket of smog for the fifth consecutive day on Friday after a brief relief last week with with air quality in several areas dipping to 'severe-plus' category, no decision was taken until Thursday on extending the Odd-Even road rationing scheme, which enters its final day on Friday.
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is still uncertain regarding the extension of the Odd-Even road rationing system in Delhi, even as a public health emergency is being declared in the capital.
"A final decision about extending the odd-even rule could be taken on Friday, depending on the situation of air pollution and outcome of a hearing pertaining to the scheme in the Supreme Court," a Delhi government functionary said.
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said the odd-even restrictions could be extended if required.
The violators of odd-even rules are slapped with a fine of Rs 4,000.
A total of 532 violators of odd-even rules were challaned on the first day of the scheme on 4 November. The highest number of challans (709) was issued on 6 November.
Under the rule, non-transport vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number ply on odd and even dates, respectively.
The Delhi government has claimed a high percentage of compliance of the scheme by motorists in the city. Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has said people were "religiously" following the odd-even rule.
The Delhi government blaming crop stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana as the reason behind poor air quality in the National Capital has claimed that the odd-even scheme is one of the steps responsible for respite from the crisis.
Updated Date: Nov 15, 2019 11:14:28 IST
Highlights
PM 2.5 levels surge at 489
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), major pollutant PM 2.5 was recorded at 489.
Till 7 am on Thursday, the air quality in several areas of the Delhi and NCR, including Pusa Road (777), Dwarka Sector 8 (930), Pragati Vihar (733), Anand Vihar (535), Noida Sector 125 (665), Noida Sector 62 (538), US Embassy in Chanakyapuri (660), Jahagirpuri (610), Narela (808), Bawana (865), Okhla (722), Satyawati College in Ashok Vihar (757), Sonia Vihar (565), Alipur (644), Sri Aurobindo Marg (733), Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business in Rohini (765) and Patparganj (571) surpassed the 'Severe-Plus' category.
Noxious smog pushes Delhi-NCR towards 'emergency' zone
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Chandni Chowk was measured at 482. Lodhi Road had a concentration of Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 pollutants and its AQI was 475, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
The noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires, stubble burning and unfavourable weather pushed pollution in Delhi-NCR towards the "emergency" zone.
AQI in Delhi docked at 489 till 7 am
According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the overall air quality of the National Capital was measured at 489 at 7.00 am on Friday. The overall Delhi-NCR AQI has once again slipped to 'severe' category.
Diwali fireworks worsen toxic levels of pollution in Delhi-NCR region
This year, air quality in many parts of north India reached toxic levels even in the days leading up to Diwali. On this festival of lights, use of firecrackers other than smoke from the practice of stubble burning in the region left residents of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab among others in the North gasping for clean air. Their eyes were reportedly burning from toxic air pollution.
LIVE NEWS and UPDATES
11:14 (IST)
10:53 (IST)
10:49 (IST)
10:42 (IST)
10:39 (IST)
10:27 (IST)
