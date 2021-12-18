Delhi adds 86 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in over 5 months; tally rises to 14.4 lakh
Delhi on Saturday registered 86 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day tally in over five months, amid rise in Omicron cases triggering fears of an impending third wave. On 8 July, Delhi 93 coronavirus cases.
The last time the city witnessed a spike was on 8 July, when 93 cases were reported. On 1 August, 85 new cases were reported.
The daily positivity rate in the National Capital is 0.13 percent, according to the city's health department.
With no deaths being reported for the 10th consecutive day, the total number of casualties stood at 25,100.
The number of Covid cases recorded in Delhi so far reached 14,42,090. Over 14.16 lakh patients have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, the total number of patients infected with the Omicron variant of coronavirus jumped by 12 on Friday to reach 22.
On Thursday, 85 cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 0.15 per cent, while on Friday the daily cases count stood at 69 with a positivity rate of 0.12 percent.
Two deaths due to COVID-19 have been recorded in December so far in Delhi. Seven deaths were reported in November, four in October and five in September.
On Wednesday, 57 cases were recorded in Delhi with a positivity rate of 0.10 percent.
A total of 66,096 tests -- 59,901 RT-PCR and 6,195 rapid antigen tests -- were conducted a day ago, the bulletin stated.
With inputs from agencies
