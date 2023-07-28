Delhi: College girl attacked with iron rod by male friend in Malviya Nagar park, dies on spot

A college girl was attacked with a rod in South Delhi’s Malviya Nagar on Friday morning. She died on the spot.

Delhi Police said the 25-year-old girl’s body was found under a bench at Vijay Mandal Park at Shivalik A block of Malviya Nagar.

The girl, on Friday, had arrived at the park near Aurbindo College in Malviya Nagar with a male friend.

“An iron rod was found near her body. According to a preliminary investigation, the girl was attacked with a rod. Further investigation is in progress,” DCP South Chandan Chowdhary.

“The incident took place inside the park. The deceased is a college student. She had come to the park with her friend. There are injuries on the deceased’s head. A rod was also found near her body. We are investigating the matter,” Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi said.

As per a report by India Today, the victim was a student of Kamala Nehru College.

Delhi college girl murdered in Malviya Nagar

The police informed that the victim's male friend, who accompanied her to the park, fled the spot after hitting her with an iron rod.

He was however, apprehended by the police and investigation has been initiated into the matter.

The victim had an external injury mark on her head and blood oozed out as she laid lifeless on the bench at the park, the police said.

The police have taken the girl's body into custody and further investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The iron rod, which was used to attack the girl, has been also recovered from the crime spot, the police informed.

'Law & order completely collapsed in Delhi'

"The law and order situation in Delhi is in turmoil. Two incidents took place today- a girl was shot in Dabri and the second incident took place near Aurbindo College where another woman was beaten to death by an iron rod. I appeal to the Central government to call a meeting regarding the safety of women in Delhi," Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal said, adding that DCW is taking cognizance of these incidents and are issuing notices for the same.

Maliwal further said, "Law and order has completely collapsed in Delhi. The name of victims changes daily, but the crimes against women are not reducing."

With inputs from agencies