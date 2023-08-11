Delhi: 24 children of MCD school hospitalised after gas leak in Naraina area

At least 24 children in a school run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been admitted to RML hospital after they reportedly fainted inhaling gas in southwest Delhi’s Naraina.

A senior MCD official said that the 24 school students have been admitted to RML and Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital.

“The gas leak had taken place at nearby railway tracks. 15 students have been taken to RML hospital and 9 students are at Acharya Bhikshuk Hospital. A team of doctors from the MCD’s health department and officials of the education department are also present at the hospital to monitor the situation,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva visited the RML hospital.

“Children were given oxygen supply but the relief is that all the children are safe. Children have told us that they smelled some gas during their lunchtime after which they fell ill,” he said.