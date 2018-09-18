Dehradun: 16-year-old allegedly gang-raped by four schoolmates at boarding school; staff tries to terminate her pregnancy

A 16-year-old girl studying at a boarding school in Dehradun was allegedly gang-raped by four other students of the same school, according to reports. Five members of staff have been detained and the four students have been arrested in connection with the case.

The incident happened last month, but it came to light on Sunday after the girl confided in her sister, according to NDTV. The sisters stayed together in the boarding school and had rare visits from their parents. She also told her sister that she was one-month pregnant.

Following this, the school allegedly tried to suppress the matter, according to The Times of India. However on Sunday, a team of the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (USCPCR) led by chairperson Usha Negi met the girl and an FIR was registered on its direction.

Negi told The Times of India that medicated drinks were given to the girl by the administrator and his wife to terminate the pregnancy. She added that the "girl was also taken to a nursing home for abortion by school officials".

Station House officer Naresh Rathod told Hindustan Times that the arrested boys will be presented before a juvenile court on Tuesday while the school officials will also be presented before a court on the same day.