Defence Ministry signs Rs 458 Cr contract with HAL for 2 upgraded Dornier aircraft
The defence ministry and Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) signed a Rs 458.87-crore contract on July 7 for the procurement of two Dornier aircraft for the Indian Coast Guard.
“The Dornier aircraft are being indigenously manufactured at HAL (Transport Aircraft Division), Kanpur and will significantly contribute in achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence, in consonance with the ‘Make in India’ initiative of the government,” the ministry as saying in a statement.
The defence ministry had sealed a deal with HAL to procure six Dornier aircraft at a cost of Rs 667 crore for the Indian Air Force in March this year.
The aircraft will be acquired under the buy (Indian) category and will be equipped with several advanced features, including a glass cockpit, maritime patrol radar, electrooptic infra-red device and mission management system, the statement said.
The Dornier-228 aircraft is a highly versatile multi-purpose light transport aircraft. It has been developed specifically to meet the manifold requirements of utility and commuter transport as well as for maritime surveillance.
The aircraft was used by IAF for route transport roles and communication duties. Subsequently, it has also been used for training transport pilots of the IAF.
The aircraft is ideally suited for short-haul operations from semi-prepared and short runways of the North East and island chains of India.
