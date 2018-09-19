Defence ministry approves procurement of military equipment worth Rs 9,100 crore; Aakash missile systems part of deal

New Delhi: The Defence Ministry Tuesday accorded approval for procurement of military equipment and weapons, including two regiments of Aakash missile systems, at a cost of Rs 9,100 crore, officials said. The acquisition proposals were approved by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), the ministry's highest decision making body on procurement.

The DAC also approved the design and development of test equipment for guided weapons systems for T90 tanks. The Aakash missiles will be supplied by state-run Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL). It will be an upgraded version of the previously inducted Aakash missiles, officials said. "The upgraded Aakash weapon system is an operationally critical equipment which will provide protection to vital assets," the defence ministry said.

It said the DAC, chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, also accorded approval for progressing design and development of 'Individual Under Water Breathing Apparatus (IUWBA)' for T 90 Tanks. The IUWBA is used by the crew of tanks as a safety gear and is required by the tank crew for emergency escape when negotiating water obstacles. "The DAC also accorded approval for design and development of test equipment for Guided Weapons System of T 90 Tank," the ministry said.