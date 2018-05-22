You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Defence ministry approves measures to simplify procurement of military platforms and weapons

India PTI May 22, 2018 21:31:35 IST

New Delhi: In a major move, the Defence Ministry on Tuesday approved a series of measures to simplify procurement of military platforms and weapons for the three services with an aim to speed up their modernisation.

Nirmala Sitharaman

File image of Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. PTI

The decision to cut procedural delays in the procurement process was taken at a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"To streamline defence procurement procedures and to reduce timelines so as to ensure timely delivery of equipment to the Armed Forces, the DAC discussed and approved various measures to simplify the defence procurement procedure," the defence ministry said in a statement.

It said the significant changes includes devolution of powers within the ministry and the service headquarters, concurrent running of the acquisition process instead of sequential stage clearance, deletion of repetitive processes and aligning of various documents with revised financial guidelines.

"These measures will go a long way in obviating undue procedural delays and will hasten activities besides shrinking procurement timelines," said the ministry.

The new measures will be incorporated in the latest defence procurement policy.

According to official figure, a whopping Rs 4 lakh crore worth of military procurement involving close to 135 proposals were cleared by the government as part of efforts to modernise the armed forces.

But most of them were yet to be implemented due to procedural delays.


Updated Date: May 22, 2018 21:31 PM

Also Watch

IPL 2018: Royal Challengers Bangalore eye revival against Chennai Super Kings as 'Cauvery Derby' comes back to life
  • Thursday, April 26, 2018 In the Kanjarbhat community, a campaign against 'virginity tests' is slowly gaining ground
  • Tuesday, April 24, 2018 It's A Wrap: Beyond the Clouds stars Ishaan Khatter, Malavika Mohanan in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls



Top Stories




Cricket Scores