Defence ministry amends rules, sets age of retirement for Chief of Defence Staff at 65 years

New Delhi: The defence ministry has amended rules to allow the Chief of Defence Staff to serve up to a maximum age limit of 65 years.

The changes have been made in the services rules of the Army, Navy and the Indian Air Force for extension of retirement age of the Chief of Defence Staff to a maximum of 65 years if a service chief is appointed to the post. However, the tenure of the CDS is yet to be announced.

In a landmark decision, the Cabinet Committee on Security on Tuesday approved the creation of the CDS who will act as the principal military adviser to the defence minister on all matters relating to tri-services. According to existing rules, the service chiefs can serve for a maximum period of three years or till attaining the age of 62, whichever is earlier.

The CDS will not be eligible to hold any government post after demitting office. The CDS will not be allowed to take up any private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting the office, officials said.

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat is tipped to be India's first CDS and the announcement is likely to be made by Tuesday.

A key mandate of the CDS will be to facilitate restructuring of military commands for optimal utilisation of resources by bringing about jointness in operations, including through establishment of joint/theatre commands. Officials said bringing about jointness in operation, logistics, transport, training, support services, communications, repairs and maintenance of the three services within three years will be another major mandate of the CDS.

The tri-service agencies, organisations and commands relating to cyber and space will be under the command of the CDS and he will also function as the Military Adviser to the Nuclear Command Authority.

A pre-scheduled ceremony to hand over the baton of the Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee by outgoing Army Chief General Rawat to Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh was cancelled on Friday. The ceremony to hand over the baton of chairman of COSC was scheduled as General Rawat is due for retirement from service on 31 December.

The Chiefs of Staff Committee (CoSC) comprises chiefs of the Army, the Navy and the Air Force and the senior-most member is appointed its chairperson There was indication that the ceremony has been cancelled as the government is likely to appoint the CDS by Tuesday. The CDS will also act as the permanent chairman of the CoSC.

General Rawat assumed charge as Chief of Army Staff on 31 December, 2016. Before becoming Army Chief, he handled various operational responsibilities in many areas, including along the LoC with Pakistan, the LAC with China and in the Northeast.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.