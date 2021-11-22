India

Defence Investiture Ceremony: President Ram Nath Kovind confers Gallantry Awards on war heroes

The prime minister, defence minister and other dignitaries on Monday attended the Defence Investiture Ceremony-1 where Gallantry awards were distributed, at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Ojasvi Chauhan November 22, 2021 18:13:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other dignitaries attended the Defence Investiture Ceremony-1 where Gallantry award were distributed, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Monday. Image Courtesy: ANI

Gallantry awardees at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-1, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Monday. Image Courtesy: ANI

Wing Commander (now Group Captain) Varthaman Abhinandan received Vir Chakra from President Ram Nath Kovind at Gallantry Awards ceremony, in New Delhi on Monday. He showed conspicuous courage, demonstrated gallantry in the face of the enemy while disregarding personal safetty and displayed exceptional sense of duty. Image Courtesy: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in a group photograph with the recipients of Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Image Courtesy: ANI

President Ram Nath Kovind presented Kirti Chakra to Sapper Prakash Jadhav (Posthumous), First Battalion, Rashtriya Rifles, at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. He displayed conspicuous gallantry, exemplary courage beyond the call of duty and made supreme sacrifice inn eliminating a terrorist in Jammu & Kashmir. Image Courtesy: ANI

Amit Singh Rana, LME, received Shaurya Chakra award from President Ram Nath Kovind, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Monday. He displayed exemplary courage, tactical acumen and gallantry of a very high order and played a vital role in neutralising 8 terrorists in two baack to back operations. Image Courtesy: ANI

Updated Date: November 22, 2021 18:13:25 IST

