Deep depression to trigger heavy rainfall over Telangana, Andhra Pradesh in next 24 hours, predicts IMD

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains as a depression over North Bay of Bengal, Orissa is likely to intensify further into a deep depression in the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Meteorologist at IMD Hyderabad, Raja Rao said, "Under the influence of the depression formed over the Bay of Bengal, both the Telugu speaking states are about to experience light to moderate rains at most places. Apart from that, heavy downpour will likely prevail over isolated parts of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for two days".

"The depression might intensify into a deep depression over the next 24 hours, due to which the wind speed might reach to 50- 55 kilometres per hour over Andhra Pradesh coast", he added. Fishermen were advised not to venture into sea along Northwest Bay of Bengal over the next 24 hours.