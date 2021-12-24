DEE Assam Teachers Recruitment: State education minister makes big announcement; check details here

The applications will be accepted in online mode only, as per the official advertisement. A

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu made a major announcement regarding the teacher eligibility test (TET). Taking to his social media handle, Pegu informed that candidates of General TET (Lower Primary schools (LP) and Upper primary schools (UP)) 2021 who are desiring to apply for regular teachers’ vacancies can do so under the Directorate of Elementary Education (DEE) recruitment 2021.

“However, till they receive their certificate and mark sheet issued against their TET qualification, they will be allowed to enter the TET roll number in the field kept for certificate number and to upload the scorecard in place of the mark sheet in the online application module,” the tweet read.

Important notification for the successful candidates of General TET (LP & UP) 2021 desiring to apply for the posts of regular teachers under Directorate of Elementary Education. pic.twitter.com/dJ1hGMGqCN — Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) December 23, 2021

This recruitment was announced on 19 September, and on 31 October, the Teacher Eligibility Test was held. On 15 December the results were declared. After the TET result was declared under the Education Board, the teacher recruitment registration commenced. Meanwhile, the deadline to apply for Assam teacher recruitment is 31 December.

Details on Assam Teacher recruitment 2021:

Through this recruitment drive, the Directorate of Elementary Education will fill a total of 7,242 vacancies of Assistant Teacher for Lower Primary (LP) schools as well as 2,112 vacancies for Assistant Teacher, Manipuri Language Teacher, Science Teacher and Assamese Language Teacher of Upper Primary (UP) Schools.

Age limit:

Applicants should be between the age of 18 to 40 years for unreserved category, 43 years for OBC/ Minorities and Other Backward Classes (MOBC), 45 years for SC/ ST(P)/ST(H), 42 years for Ex-Servicemen and 50 years for Persons with Disability (PwD), as on 1 January 2021.

The applications will be accepted in online mode only, as per the official advertisement. Any discrepancy/falsification in the data uploaded by the applicant will lead to the cancellation of their candidature and will also result in them being barred from participating in any government recruitment process in the future.

To check the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other information, those interested can find the official notification here.