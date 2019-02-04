Decode Budget 2019 with Firstpost: Part 5

FM Goyal allocated Rs 500 crore for pension scheme for the unorganised sector, in the interim Budget of 2019. With that, informal economy workers will get Rs 3,000 per month once they turn 60.What is it and what does it mean? Decode Budget 2019 with Naghma Sahar and Firstpost Columinist Madhavan Narayanan.

Watch the Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, and Part 4 of the series.

Firstpost is now on WhatsApp. For the latest analysis, commentary and news updates, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Firstpost.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.