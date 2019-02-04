Decode Budget 2019 with Firstpost: Part 4

The latest data on unemployment in India has generated a lot of controversy. It reveals that the unemployment rate was at its highest level since 1972-73 - a period from when the jobs data is comparable. Presenting the Interim Budget during the Budget Session of the Parliament, Finance Minister Goyal said that Rs 60,000 crore has been set aside with regard to the employment guarantee scheme, MNREGA. What is it and what does it mean? Decode Budget 2019 with Naghma Sahar and Firstpost Columnist Madhavan Narayanan.

