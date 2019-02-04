Decode Budget 2019 with Firstpost: Part 2

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal announced Rs 6,000 per year for each farmer under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi for those who have less than two hectares of land holding, in the interim budget. What it is and what it means? Decode Budget with Naghma sahar and Firstpost columnist & expert on Political Economy Madhavan Narayanan.

