Decode Budget 2019 with Firstpost: Part 1

Making a strong re-election pitch, the BJP-led NDA government on Friday announced the biggest income tax sops for the middle class, including a complete exemption for income up to Rs 5 lakh. What it means? Decode Budget 2019 with Naghma Sahar and Madhavan Narayanan.

