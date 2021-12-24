DDA launches Special Housing Scheme for 18,000 flats; check how to apply here

The scheme will see flats in four categories- Janta flats, Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and Higher Income Group (HIG)-being offered in areas such as Narela, Rohini, Dwarka and Jasola.

A special housing scheme with over 18,000 flats on offer has been launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). People can apply for the flats till 7 February 2022 on the official website of the DDA.

According to Economic Times, the flats are being offered at a discounted rate as they have remained unsold in the previous housing schemes offered by the organisation.

The scheme will see flats in four categories- Janta flats, Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and Higher Income Group (HIG)-being offered in areas such as Narela, Rohini, Dwarka and Jasola.

According to Indian Express, there are 202 3BHK flats available in the HIG category. Of the total number, 182 flats are available in Jasola within a price range of Rs 1.97 crore to Rs 2.1 crore. Apart from that, 976 flats in the MIG category are available in areas like Narela sector A1, Dwarka Sector 16 and Dwarka Sector 19.

There are also 11,452 flats in the 1BHK LIG category up for sale in areas such as Rohini, Sirsapur and Narela. A total of 5,702 flats are available in the Janta category.

The detailed DDA brochure can be viewed here. Candidates can only submit one application. To be eligible for the DDA Housing Scheme, the applicant must be at least 18 years of age.

People can apply for the DDA Special Housing Scheme by the following procedure:

― Visit the official website of the DDA at https://dda.gov.in/

― Select the option for DDA Special Housing Scheme 2021 that is given on the page

― Register yourself by submitting details such as Aadhaar card number, PAN Card number and mobile phone number

― Login using the OTP sent by the DDA and your PAN number

― Fill the DDA application form with the requisite personal and financial details

― Upload the scanned images and photograph of the applicant and joint applicant

― Pay the DDA registration fee online and print the fee acknowledgement slip for future use