DDA housing scheme 2021 lottery today: Timing and how to watch live streaming; check dda.webcast.ml

The lottery for house allotment by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be conducted on Wednesday, 10 March from 11 am onwards. According to reports, the lottery draw will happen for houses located in several areas of the city like Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj and Rohini. DDA has conducted the entire process online for the first time ever. The application forms for the DDA lucky draw were submitted online. Payment, documentation and letters to successful applicants are also being issued online this time.

Those who had applied for a flat under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 can watch the random number-generation system lucky draw live at the official DDA website. The process is being held in the presence of senior DDA officers and judges.

Till the last date of the application submission which was 16 February, over 33,000 people had applied for a flat under this scheme. As many as 1,354 flats will be allotted to the applicants through the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 lucky draw.

The flats are for four categories namely, higher, middle and lower and economically weaker sections (EWS). As per the information brochure, for the higher-income groups, the price of the flat is as high as Rs 2.14 crore which is the costliest flat in the DDA Housing Scheme 2021. There are 254 apartments available for people from HIG. Most number of flats (a total of 757) are for the middle-income group applicants. For the lower-income group (LIG), only 52 flats are available in the lucky draw. Lastly, for EWS, a total of 291 flats will be allotted according to the results of the lucky draw.

The process after the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 lucky draw will be carried forward online as the successful applicants need to upload self-attested documents online like the PAN card, copy of passbook, residence proof for getting the possession of the apartment.

Applicants selected via the lucky draw will also need to submit the cost of the apartment within 90 days after demand-cum-allotment letter is issued to them.