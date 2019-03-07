DDA Housing Scheme 2019: 18,000 new housing units to be launched; find out how, when and where to apply

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will launch more than 18,000 housing units in the lower, middle and high-income group categories this week, in a decision thought widely to be a pre-Lok Sabha election move.

This may not be the last housing draw as there are over 6,000 flats still under construction across Delhi, sources in the DDA told Moneycontrol. The advertisement for the 2019 housing lottery is expected to be out on 7 March at the DDA's official website, dda.org.

Interested home owners can apply for participation in the lottery by logging in here.

Eligible allottees can avail themselves of the benefits under the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. For this, they need to refer to pages 1 to 4 of the brochure of the 2017 DDA Awas Yojana, which can also be found at the website.

Follow the steps below to begin the home ownership process:

1. Go to the official website.

2. Select locality of your choice from a drop down menu. You will have options to choose from Lok Nayak Puram, Narela, Ramgarh, Sector 4 Rohini and Siraspur.

3. Once you select your sector and its relevant pocket, click on "Continue".

4. You can make a detailed examination of the available details by viewing layout plans, remaining number of vacant flats in the DDA Housing Scheme and the exact location of the flat.

5. Select the block you are interested in making your purchase in.

6. Click on the "available flats" button.

7. Choose a flat and click on the "hold flat" button.

8. Fill up the form with required details.

9. Make the payment to hold the chosen flat.

On 25 February, the DDA had passed a proposal to put 10,370 flats in Narela and Vasant Kunj on sale in the DDA housing scheme 2019, reported Hindustan Times. Of the 10,370 flats, 8,383 were in the lower-income group category, 570 in the middle-income group, 448 in the high-income group category and 960 were earmarked for the economically weaker sections.

The newspaper report highlights that after the failure of two successive housing schemes in 2014 and 2017, the DDA has decided to do away with a major clause that had earlier prohibited lakhs of Delhiites from applying in the scheme.

In the previous scheme, existing DDA flat owners could not apply. While people who owned DDA plots measuring up to 67 square metres in size could apply, flat owners could not. People who own a DDA flat can also apply now, provided that the size of the flat does not exceed 67 square metres.

