DDA allots 1,353 flats under its housing scheme, check allotment list at dda.org.in

As many as 1,353 flats across several locations in the National Capital have been allotted under the Housing Scheme 2021, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) announced on 10 March. The allotment was done on the basis of a computerised lucky draw, held under the supervision of a group comprising three members, headed by a retired High Court judge.

A total of 22,752 applicants applied for 253 HIG (higher income group), 757 MIG (middle-income group), and 52 LIG (lower income group) flats in Dwarka, Jasola and Vasant Kunj, according to a Money Control report. Besides the flats in the HIG, MIG and LIG categories, 291 EWS/Janata flats were also on offer.

The computerised lucky draw was conducted using the Random Number Generation Technique and the process was telecast live. Following the conclusion of the draw, the results were published on DDA's website - dda.org.in.

Click here to check if your name appeared on the draw list

Officials said that initially, 1,354 flats were to be allotted but one of the SFS housing flats had to be dropped after an injunction order by the High Court.

Besides the aforementioned allotments, on the basis of beneficiaries preferences for localities and categories, a waiting list of 338 applicants has also been prepared, The Economic Times reported. These applicants will be eligible for future allotments if or when any of the main allottees cancel or surrender the flat.

The officials also clarified that the registration money of applicants whose name didn't make it to the main list will be refunded within 15 days.

To allot the cancelled or surrendered flats, the same computerised lucky draw process will be used. The draw will take place only after DDA gets the consent of members on the waiting list and registration money as and when the authorities ask for it, officials said. “Demand letters will be issued after 25 March, 2021, as 15 days are given to allottees to opt for cancellation without any deduction in registration money,” they said.

From application to payment to cancellation and refund, this was the first time when the entire process took place online and the interested applicants had to make only one personal visit to the DDA office.

In a statement, DDA said their scheme, which opened between 2 January and 16 February this year, received a good response despite the economic downturn due to COVID-19 . Following the issuance of the demand-cum-allotment letter, the cost of the flat is to be deposited within 90 days. The allottees will also upload signed copies of documents requested by the authorities.

The DDA has said that beneficiaries in the EWS category are not allowed to sell or transfer or in any way part with the property for five years from the day they get the possession because of several concessions they received during the allotment.