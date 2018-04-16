DCW chief Swati Maliwal continues hunger strike against Unnao, Kathua rape incidents for fourth day

New Delhi: Demanding stringent laws and the death penalty for rapists, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal continued her indefinite hunger strike for the fourth day on Monday.

Maliwal, 33, launched the protest at Rajghat on Friday in the wake of the rape incidents in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao and Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua districts.

Slamming the Delhi Police for trying to end her strike, Maliwal said private doctors on Monday examined her and the reports suggest that she can continue the hunger strike.

Maliwal, who is having only water during her fast, has lost two kilos in three days, according to a DCW member.

"Instead of taking some action and responding to our demands, the Centre is trying to end our hunger strike. If the government can ban currency notes overnight why can't the Prime Minister take some strict measures ensuring safety for women," the DCW chief said.

Earlier in the day, Maliwal said the Delhi Police tried to evacuate the venue and she sought help from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who joined her on Sunday.

"Arvind Kejriwal sir, the DCP, the ACP and the doctor are harassing me. My ketone level is 2. As you may appreciate, this is nothing. Even yesterday, they fabricated reports. I am at Rajghat and the entire police force is forcibly trying to take me away. Sir, I request you to ensure my protection from them," she tweeted.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the DCW chief said: "I will not break my anshan (fast) until the Prime Minister promises the country a better system for the safety of our daughters."