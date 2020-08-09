India

Days after BJP sarpanch shot dead in Kulgam, now party leader fired upon in J&K's Budgam

Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, was shifted to a hospital. More details are awaited.

FP Staff August 09, 2020 13:33:58 IST
Budgam: Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha was shifted to a hospital after being fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Sunday.

"Abdul Hamid Najar was fired upon by terrorists. He has been shifted to a hospital. He is a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam," said Amod Nagpure, Budgam SSP, Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Further details are awaited.

This incident comes just days after BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by terrorists near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Khanday was declared brought dead after being rushed to a hospital in Anantnag district.

These incidents come after BJP-affiliated panchayat member, Arif Ahmad Khan, was shot at in Kulgam district.

Khan is recovering from his injuries in the hospital.

 In July, former Bandipora BJP president Wasim Bari, his father and brother, succumbed to their injuries after being shot by terrorists.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: August 09, 2020 13:33:58 IST

