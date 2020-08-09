Days after BJP sarpanch shot dead in Kulgam, now party leader fired upon in J&K's Budgam
Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha, was shifted to a hospital. More details are awaited.
Budgam: Abdul Hamid Najar, district president of Budgam BJP Other Backward Class (OBC) Morcha was shifted to a hospital after being fired upon by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, the police said on Sunday.
"Abdul Hamid Najar was fired upon by terrorists. He has been shifted to a hospital. He is a resident of Mohiendpora area of Budgam," said Amod Nagpure, Budgam SSP, Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Further details are awaited.
This incident comes just days after BJP leader and sarpanch Sajad Ahmad Khanday was shot dead by terrorists near his home in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.
Khanday was declared brought dead after being rushed to a hospital in Anantnag district.
These incidents come after BJP-affiliated panchayat member, Arif Ahmad Khan, was shot at in Kulgam district.
Khan is recovering from his injuries in the hospital.
With inputs from agencies
Mehbooba Mufti's detention under Public Safety Act extended by another three months
Mufti will continue to remain under detention for another three months at her official residence, which has been declared a subsidiary jail.
GC Murmu appointed new CAG in place of Rajiv Mehrishi, will take oath on Saturday
Murmu served as the first Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir after it was made a Union tTerritory last year
Former Union minister Manoj Sinha to be new Lt Guv of Jammu and Kashmir after GC Murmu resigns
Sinha was a minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government between 2014 and 2019