Dayalu Ammal, wife of late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital

Dayalu Ammal, wife of late Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) patriarch M Karunanidhi, has been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Chennai, sources said.

They said Ammal (82) was hospitalised late on Tuesday night, but declined to comment on her health condition, saying a statement is likely to be issued later in the day.

The second wife of Karunanidhi, who died earlier this month, Ammal is the mother of now DMK chief MK Stalin, MK Alagiri, MK Tamilarasu and MK Selvi.

In 2015, Ammal was involved in a 2G-related money laundering case. The Enforcement Directorate had filed a chargesheet against Ammal and 18 others, claiming that the transaction of Rs 200 crore, which was allegedly paid to Kalaignar TV, was not genuine and it was a bribe for grant of telecom licences to DB Group companies.

A doctor in 2015 had told a special CBI court that Ammal could not be involved in the case as she has been suffering from Alzheimer’s and other age-related diseases for several years. In 2017, all the accused along with Dayalu were acquitted in the money laundering case by a special court of CBI.

The news of her being unwell comes on a day when her son Stalin was elected unopposed as president of the DMK on Tuesday.

With inputs from PTI