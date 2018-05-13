Day before wedding, poster outside Lalu Prasad Yadav's house shows Tej Pratap and wife Aishwarya Rai as Lord Shiva, Parvati

A day before RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's son, Tej Pratap Yadav, tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai, a poster popped up outside the Yadav residence in Patna, showing the couple as Lord Shiva and Parvati.

The huge poster outside 10, Circular Road in Patna displayed Tej Pratap as the muscular, chiselled Lord Shiva with a snake around his neck and Aishwarya draped in a red sari, standing next to him as Parvati, reported ANI.

Patna: Poster seen outside the residence of Lalu Prasad Yadav, depicting groom Tej Pratap Yadav as Lord Shiva & bride Aishwarya as Goddess Parvati. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/nzldmcfaRI — ANI (@ANI) May 12, 2018

The poster also had mugshots of Lalu, brother Tejashwi Yadav, mother Rabri Devi and sister Misa Bharti on the top right corner, and a message printed on it, which read:

"Shri Tej Pratap ji aur Aishwarya bhabhi ji ko vivah ki hardik shubhkamnaye (Our heartiest congratulations to Tej Pratap Yadav and Aishwarya Rai)."

The state vice-president of Yuva Rashtriya Janata Dal, Dr Bimlesh Yadav, who also featured on the poster offering flowers at a Shivaling, was credited for the poster in the footnote, reported NDTV.

RJD leader Tej Pratap, the elder son of former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi, on Saturday, tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai, the daughter of party MLA Chandrika Rai.

Lalu, convicted and jailed in cases of fodder scam since December, was granted a three-day parole to attend the wedding on Thursday.

A galaxy of VIPs and thousands of commoners attended the wedding ceremony at the sprawling veterinary college ground.

Bihar Governor Satya Pal Mallik, Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several of his cabinet colleagues, veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav were there to bless the couple.

The entire top brass of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stood at the entrance to welcome the guests.

Nitish Kumar, who has strained relations with the RJD chief's family ever since he walked away from the Grand Alliance and returned to the BJP-led NDA, was greeted with loud cheers from the gathering. He exchanged pleasantries with Lalu and later sat on the dais flanked by the RJD chief and Rabri Devi.

Lalu's younger son and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi and daughter Misa Bharti, a Rajya Sabha MP, greeted Kumar.

Other dignitaries who came to the city earlier to bless the couple included former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav and his wife Dimple Yadav, NCP leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and lawyer Ram Jethmalani.

With inputs from PTI