Day after Unnao rape survivor was set ablaze, youth arrested for trying to rape three-year-old in Makhi area of the district

India Press Trust of India Dec 07, 2019 09:42:33 IST

  • A day after a rape victim was set on fire by five men, including her two alleged rapists, in the district, a man tried to sexually assault a three-year-old girl in the Makhi police station area near Unnao on Friday

  • Makhi police station in-charge Raj Bahadur said a youth belonging to a village neighbouring the girl's lured her to an agricultural field and tried to rape her

  • But the people rushed to the field after hearing the girl's cries and rescued her from the 'rapist's' clutches, he said

Unnao: A day after a rape victim was set on fire by five men, including her two alleged rapists, in the district, a man tried to sexually assault a three-year-old girl in the Makhi police station area near Unnao on Friday, said police.

Makhi police station in-charge Raj Bahadur said a youth belonging to a village neighbouring the girl's lured her to an agricultural field and tried to rape her.

But the people rushed to the field after hearing the girl's cries and rescued her from the "rapist's" clutches, he said.

On the complaint of the girl's father, a case has been registered and the accused arrested, he said, adding the girl has been sent for medical examination.

