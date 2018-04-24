You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Day after sixteen Naxals were killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, four more eliminated in fresh encounter

India PTI Apr 24, 2018 11:01:15 IST

Nagpur: A day after eliminating sixteen Naxals in Karnasur jungle, the police in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra killed at least four rebels in a fresh encounter on Monday evening, a top official said.

The gun-battle took place in Rajaram Khandla jungle in Jimalgatta area of the district, said Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sharad Shelar.

The elite C-60 commandos of district police were involved in the operation, said another senior police official.

Representational image. Reuters

Representational image. Reuters

Shelar told PTI that the exact number of slain Naxals was being confirmed, but at least four rebels have been eliminated.

Shelar also said that police expected to retrieve bodies of many more Naxals from the site of Sunday's encounter, as the combing operation had been made difficult by heavy rains in the area.

As of now, police have found sixteen bodies, and identified eleven of them. The encounter took place between the Naxals and a team of police commandos and the CRPF in Kasansur forest in Bhamragad on Sunday morning.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Satish Mathur, earlier on Monday, attributed the success of the operation to accurate and specific intelligence, the low morale of the Naxals and divisions in their ranks.


Updated Date: Apr 24, 2018 11:01 AM

Also Watch

Watch: Firstpost test rides the new Thunderbird 500X in Goa and walks you through the Royal Enfield Garage Cafe
  • Tuesday, April 17, 2018 Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga
  • Saturday, April 14, 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti: Re-visiting Babasaheb's ideals exposes fake Dalit politics of Rahul Gandhi and Congress
  • Monday, April 9, 2018 48 hours with Huawei P20 Pro: Triple camera offering is set to redefine smartphone imaging
  • Monday, April 16, 2018 Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore interview: Sports can't be anyone's fiefdom, we need an ecosystem to nurture raw talent

Also See






Varun Dhawan on Shoojit Sircar's October, 5-star reviews and working with Anushka Sharma in Sui Dhaaga



Top Stories




Cricket Scores