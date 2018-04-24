Day after sixteen Naxals were killed in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, four more eliminated in fresh encounter

Nagpur: A day after eliminating sixteen Naxals in Karnasur jungle, the police in Gadchiroli district of eastern Maharashtra killed at least four rebels in a fresh encounter on Monday evening, a top official said.

The gun-battle took place in Rajaram Khandla jungle in Jimalgatta area of the district, said Inspector General of Police (Anti-Naxal Operations) Sharad Shelar.

The elite C-60 commandos of district police were involved in the operation, said another senior police official.

Shelar told PTI that the exact number of slain Naxals was being confirmed, but at least four rebels have been eliminated.

Shelar also said that police expected to retrieve bodies of many more Naxals from the site of Sunday's encounter, as the combing operation had been made difficult by heavy rains in the area.

As of now, police have found sixteen bodies, and identified eleven of them. The encounter took place between the Naxals and a team of police commandos and the CRPF in Kasansur forest in Bhamragad on Sunday morning.

Maharashtra Director General of Police Satish Mathur, earlier on Monday, attributed the success of the operation to accurate and specific intelligence, the low morale of the Naxals and divisions in their ranks.