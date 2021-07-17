Day after SC nudge, UP cancels Kanwar Yatra amid fears of looming COVID-19 third wave
A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman had given an ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday to either 'reconsider' its decision or the court will pass orders.
A day after the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government initiated talks with Kanwar Sanghs (organisations) following a nudge by the Supreme Court, the organisations decided to call off the Kanwar Yatra on Saturday in view of COVID-19 ."
According to Uttar Pradesh government officials, Additional Chief Secretary Home Avnish Awasthi and DGP Mukul Goel held discussions with the Kanwar Sanghs on the instructions of the Chief Minister.
Earlier on July 9, the Chief Minister had said that he would hold talks with the Kanwar Sanghs. "The officers should try to take decisions like last year by communicating with the Kanwar Sangh at the local level. Last year too, after talks with the administration, the Kanwar Sangh had announced the suspension of the yatra," Adityanath said.
While on Friday, the Supreme Court granted one last opportunity to the Uttar Pradesh government to reconsider its decision of holding "symbolic Kanwar Yatra" amid the COVID-19 pandemic while stressing that the health of the citizens of India and the right to life is paramount.
A Bench headed by Justice Rohinton F Nariman gave an ultimatum to the Uttar Pradesh government to either "reconsider" its decision or the court will pass orders.
Uttarakhand government has already decided to cancel the Kanwar Yatra this year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kanwar Yatra, in which Shiva devotees from northern states travel on foot or by other means to collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to offer at Shiva temples in their areas, was set to begin from July 25.
also read
Colonial-era sedition law misused often, why don't you scrap it, SC asks Centre
Attorney-General KK Venugopal, however, defended the validity of the provision but accepted that some guidelines may be needed to curb misuse
Delegation of TMC MPs meets President, demands removal of Tushar Mehta as Solicitor General
Various news items have reported a private, one-on-one meeting between BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, 'an accused' in serious criminal offences and Mehta, TMC MPs said in a letter submitted to the president
Uttarakhand government cancels Kanwar Yatra amid warnings of COVID-19 spread
The Indian Medical Association's Uttarakhand chapter had written to the state's chief minister urging him to cancel the yatra