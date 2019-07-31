Day after Rajya Sabha passes Triple Talaq bill, woman attempts suicide after husband pronunces divorce verbally in Ahmedabad

A woman in Gujarat's Ahmedabad attempted to commit suicide on Wednesday after her husband divorced her by pronouncing triple talaq. The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad and is undergoing treatment. She has also lodged a complaint against her husband and in-laws.

According to an India Today report, this comes a day after Rajya Sabha passed the Triple Talaq bill, also referred to as the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill. According to the provisions of this bill instant triple talaq that is used among Muslims has been criminalised. It has been categorised as a criminal offence, invite three years of imprisonment for the offender.

While members of the ruling BJP hailed the bill as "historic" and said that it will contribute to the empowerment of women, some Opposition leaders termed the triple talaq bill as a 'historic mistake' and alleged that the law was an attack on "Muslim identity and citizenship."

The Lok Sabha had already passed the Bill last week. Now once it gets presidential assent the practice of Muslim men instantly divorcing their wives by uttering 'talaq' thrice will become a punishable criminal offence.

Even the Supreme Court had earlier termed 'triple talaq' as unconstitutional, but the situation of the Muslim women still seems grim in the country.

All this started when Shayara Bano, a 35-year-old woman, challenged the age-old practice a year after her husband divorced her using triple talaq, ending their 15 years of marriage. The supporters of the Bill has always been against the practice. Time and again they have asserted that triple talaq is banned in many countries like Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Afghanistan and Pakistan and has nothing to do with Islam.

With inputs from agencies