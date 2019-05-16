Day after Rahul Gandhi's 'Modilie' dig at PM, Oxford Dictionaries says word does not exist in its records

New Delhi: Oxford Dictionaries said Thursday that the word "Modilie", used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's critics to take a swipe at him, is "fake" and does not exist in any of its dictionaries.

The assertion from one of the world's most recognised English language dictionaries through its verified Twitter account came a day after Congress president Rahul Gandhi used the term to take a dig at Modi.

"We can confirm that the image showing the entry 'Modilie' is fake and does not exist in any of our Oxford Dictionaries," it said.

On Thursday also, Gandhi targeted the prime minister, claiming even a website now "catalogues the best 'Modilies'".

He had Wednesday tweeted a screenshot of what appeared to be an online dictionary, saying, "There's a new word in the English Dictionary. Attached is a snapshot of the entry."

The layout of the image appeared similar to Oxford Dictionaries' website.

The BJP used the tweet of Oxford Dictionaries to take a dig at is rival.

"Slapped," tweeted BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya.

Your guide to the latest election news, analysis, commentary, live updates and schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on firstpost.com/elections. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for updates from all 543 constituencies for the upcoming general elections.