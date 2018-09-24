Day after expelling Sister Lucy from duties, Kerala church withdraws disciplinary action for participating in nuns' protest

Church authorities in Kerala on Monday withdrew all disciplinary action they took against Sister Lucy Kalapura of St Mary’s Church in Karakkamala for participating in a protest seeking the arrest of rape-accused Bishop Franco Mulakkal.

On Sunday, she had alleged that she was asked to keep away from Church duties for taking part in the weeks-long demonstration by nuns in Kochi. The church had issued a letter, stating that "her statements on social media and other platforms are not in line with her religious duties", and that “her behavior is affecting those who believe in the Church".

Earlier on Monday, Sister Lucy had demanded an explanation for her expulsion from the congregation. Speaking to reporters, she had said: "Before expelling me from my duties, explain what my mistake is. I've been very active till date in fulfilling my responsibilities. So it must be made clear why I am expelled."

Taking a jibe at the Church authorities, Sister Lucy asked why no such immediate action was taken to support the nun who had accused Mulakkal of the Jalandhar diocese of raping her 13 times between 2014 and 2016. "What pained me is that the Church couldn't raise its voice when Mulakkal raped a nun 13 times. I felt I should go and support her. How is it that speedy action is taken against me while everybody was silent on the rape? Maybe it is a team of the church vicars which made the decision," she claimed.

The Kerala Police arrested Mulakkal on Friday, months after the nun filed the complaint of rape against him. On Thursday, the Vatican had temporarily relieved him of his pastoral duties. A court in Kerala's Kottayam on Monday remanded the rape-accused bishop to judicial custody till 6 October.

