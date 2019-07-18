You are here:
Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar arrested from Mumbai airport, 'was trying to escape country', say cops

India FP Staff Jul 18, 2019 13:22:22 IST

Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Rizwan Kaskar was arrested on Wednesday night from the Mumbai International Airport in connection with an extortion case, an official said on Thursday.

Kaskar, the son of Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar, was arrested by the Mumbai Police when he was trying to escape the country. Two days ago, Mumbai Police's anti-extortion cell arrested Ahmed Raza Wadharia, a close aide of Ibrahim's gang member Fahim Machmach, in an extortion case, a senior official from the crime branch said.

Reports claim that Wardharia, a close aide of Chhota Shakeel, was previously arrested from Mumbai airport after he was detained in Dubai after which the Indian agency deported him from there.

"During his interrogation, Kaskar's name cropped up. Based on the information, a trap was laid and he was detained at the Mumbai international airport on Wednesday night when he was trying to escape from the country," an official said. Kaskar was placed under arrest after detailed interrogation, the official added.

With inputs from agencies

 

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 13:22:22 IST

