Daughter of retired IPS officer commits suicide in Patna by jumping off building; no suicide note found, say police

Patna: The daughter of a retired Inspector General of Police (IGP) allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the terrace of a building in Patna on Sunday morning.

The guard of the apartment where the incident took place said, "I met her on the ground floor and she told me she is going to the 12th floor. She came in a car and went straight to the top floor while her driver moved the car out of the apartment. Soon after that, we heard a thud and found her lying on the floor. I had never seen this woman before "

The woman's driver said, " We left from the house at around 7 am in the morning. We went to one other apartment before coming here. I was in the car when she went up."

Briefing the media about the incident, Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj informed that an investigation is underway and all the possible aspects are being probed.

He also said that no suicide note has been found from the spot.