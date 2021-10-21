Date sheet for CBSE Class X, XII minor subjects released; check here for details

The minor examinations for Class X and XII will begin from 17 November and 16 November, respectively.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for Class X and XII minor subjects. Students, who are preparing for the Term I examinations, can check the timetable on the official website of the board at https://www.cbse.gov.in/.

The minor examinations for Class X and XII will begin from 17 November and 16 November, respectively. Those preparing for Term I board examinations can access the complete list here:

CBSE date sheet for Class 10

CBSE date sheet for Class 12

As per the latest update, Class X examinations will start with painting on 17 November and will end with German, Russian, Arabic, Persian, Nepali, Tibetan, French, Limboo, Lepcha, and Carnatic Music papers on 7 December.

The Class XII exams will commence with the Entrepreneurship and Beauty & Wellness papers on 16 November and will conclude on 30 December with Agriculture and Mass Media Studies examinations.

The board had released the date sheet for major subject on 18 October. It said that the candidates should note that the papers of major subjects will also be conducted for both classes along with the minor subject examinations.

In an earlier notice, CBSE had said that the exams will commence at 11.30 am instead of 10.30 owing to the onset of the winter season. The reading time for students will be 20 minutes instead of 15 minutes, it added.

The date sheet or the timetable for the exam can be accessed from the official site of CBSE. Meanwhile, students have been asked to keep a check on the board's website for more information and updates.